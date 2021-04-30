NESN Logo Sign In

A return for Brandon Carlo is not far off in the distance.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has not played since April 1, but he’s in line to make his return at some point next week against the New Jersey Devils, either Monday or Tuesday.

Carlo was playing in just his second game back from the concussion he received on a hit from Tom Wilson when he sustained his current injury. All that was known was he was dealing with an upper-body injury unrelated to the concussion.

The defenseman revealed it was an oblique injury he was working back from.

“Right now I’m feeling very good. Obviously, it’s been a process of injuries for me the past little bit here,” Carlo said. “Just as I got back I was very excited, and then I’m out again with this oblique injury. That was disappointing, but overall my morale is good.”

Carlo will return to the second pairing right side when the time comes. He’s played in 23 games this season, posting two goals with one assist.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images