Broncos Reportedly Trade For Teddy Bridgewater, Still Might Draft QB

The Broncos on Wednesday executed a sneaky-fascinating trade ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Denver received quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The Panthers, who will get a sixth-round draft pick (191st overall), will pay Bridgewater $7 million next season while the Broncos will be on the hook for $3 million.

Despite now having Bridgewater and Drew Lock on the roster, Denver still could draft a quarterback with the ninth selection in Thursday’s draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carolina, which owns the No. 8 pick, also still could select a quarterback despite recently trading for Sam Darnold, according to multiple reports.