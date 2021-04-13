Bruce Cassidy Cracks Joke About How Bruins Plan To Use Taylor Hall

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are running a little shorthanded on defense, so maybe a position change is in order for Taylor Hall.

Not really, but that was the subject of a joke from Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday morning.

Boston’s back end is decimated. Charlie McAvoy has been out (though he could return Tuesday), while Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk also are sidelined. The B’s have elected to rest Kevan Miller for one the games in back-to-backs, too.

So, when Cassidy was asked during an interview Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub where Hall would play, the coach had a zinger ready to go.

“He’s gonna play left wing and left D,” Cassidy quipped.

As for where he actually is going to play, the plan for Hall is to go on the second line left wing opposite Craig Smith, with David Krejci between them. Cassidy also left the door open for Jake DeBrusk to take on that second line right side job.

