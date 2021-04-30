Bruce Cassidy Hints At Bruins Pairings When Brandon Carlo Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

Things are looking a little different on the Boston Bruins blue line since the last time Brandon Carlo played.

The B’s defenseman has been out since sustaining an oblique injury April 1. At that point, the Bruins were without Kevan Miller, who was slowly working his way back from some knee soreness, and Mike Reilly, who was acquired at the NHL trade deadline.

So, there are some pieces to fit together once Carlo is back, which should be Monday or Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

After spending his rookie year on a pairing with Zdeno Chara, Carlo has spent the bulk of his career playing alongside one of the NHL’s most gifted puck-movers in Torey Krug. For that reason, Matt Grzelcyk always seemed like a logical partner this season, but injuries to both have prevented them from spending a ton of time together (90:19 all season, to be exact).

But Grzelcyk has played well with Charlie McAvoy, and Reilly’s game seems to suit Carlo well.

It’s a lot to think about and tinker with, but it’s something that Bruce Cassidy already has pondered.

“(Carlo will) go with Grizz or Reilly, probably, in the long run,” Cassidy said after Friday’s practice over Zoom. “We could get back to the three pairs that have a defender and a puck-mover, so to speak, strength. Lauzon and McAvoy, they started out well together. Could be Grizz and Carlo, could be Grizz and Miller — when Grizz broke into the league, he had Miller — and then it would be Reilly and Carlo or Miller, right?