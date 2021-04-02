Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Vague Update On Brandon Carlo

Carlo did not return after the first period of Thursday's game

The Boston Bruins lost more than their game Thursday night.

Brandon Carlo played just 6:59 in the first period of the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden before leaving the game with what the team announced as an upper-body injury.

Carlo missed time in March after suffering a concussion due to a high hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, but it’s unclear if Thursday’s ailment is related or something new.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have much of an update.

“Upper-body,” he said. “That’s all I got. He left, didn’t come back. That’s never a good sign.”

Cassidy added he should have more of an update Friday.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday afternoon against the Penguins.

