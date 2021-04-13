Bruce Cassidy Salutes Anders Bjork After Bruins Trade Winger To Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Anders Bjork did everything right with the Boston Bruins, he just came up a little bit short.

The winger got stronger and became a more well-rounded defensive player over the years. But oftentimes he found himself as the 13th forward, and on Monday he was dealt to the Buffalo Sabres in the trade that brought Taylor Hall to Boston.

Bruce Cassidy has nothing but good things to say about the 24-year-old.

“We lost Bjorkie, who’s a great kid,” Cassidy said Tuesday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s worked hard to be a Bruin, and unfortunately we had other guys ahead of him at the end of the day. So, he moves on, but we wish him well.”

Bjork now gets a fresh start with the Sabres. Buffalo might be a woefully bad team, but it should offer him the opportunity to play heavy, top-six minutes, thus giving him the chance to find the scoring touch that too often eluded him in Boston.