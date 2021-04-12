Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For Draft Pick

There’s a new defenseman headed to Boston.
The Bruins announced they acquired Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The 27-year-old had 19 assists in 40 games.
Reilly happened to score his first-ever NHL goal happened against the Bruins in Feb. 2016 while with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted the Chicago native with the 98th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.
The Bruins currently are a bit shorthanded at the blue line as several veteran defensemen work through different injuries. This move hopefully will help give Boston a boost in the interim.