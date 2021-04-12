Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For Draft Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a new defenseman headed to Boston.

The Bruins announced they acquired Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 27-year-old had 19 assists in 40 games.

Reilly happened to score his first-ever NHL goal happened against the Bruins in Feb. 2016 while with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted the Chicago native with the 98th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.