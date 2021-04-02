Bruins Announce Brandon Carlo Won’t Return Vs. Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

The injury bug just won’t seem to leave the Boston Bruins alone.

Brandon Carlo played 6:59 in the first period of the Bruins’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. And that’s all he’d play for the night.

The Bruins announced Carlo would not return to the game with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman missed time after suffering a concussion in March when he took a high hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. It’s unclear if this is a new ailment or related to his recent injury.

Jeremy Lauzon also was not on the bench for the Bruins to begin the second. He played just 3:04. The good news, though, is that he returned about three minutes into the period after receiving stitches due to being cut by a skate blade.