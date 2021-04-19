Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Offers Updates On Slew Of Injured Players

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a hot stretch, and they’re not even fully healthy.
The Bruins are dealing with some injuries to their team, but have managed to rattle off four straight wins — including two against the New York Islanders and one against the Washington Capitals.
The NHL season will come to a close next month, so every point is crucial for the B’s in order to secure a playoff spot.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media Monday morning and provided updates on a slew of injured Bruins.
Jarred Tinordi: “Tinordi’s doing better. I spoke with him this morning. Obviously he has a little bit of a facial injury there on his nose. But (he’s) feeling good.”
Tinordi was on the receiving end of a questionable hit from Garnet Hathaway in Sunday’s win that left him bloodied as he left the ice.
Matt Grzelcyk: “Grzelcyk is skating this morning. Assuming there’s no setbacks for him, he’s got a good chance to play as early as (Tuesday). But that’s a decision we’ll make in the morning.”
Grzelcyk has had awful luck this year when it comes to injuries, but getting him back on the blue line certainly will be a welcome addition.
Kevan Miller: “Better, is here with us. He’ll accompany us on the trip. If things go well we might see him later in the week.”
Miller is dealing with an undisclosed injury that is not related to his knee.
Jakub Zboril: “Feeling better. I think it was some sort of stomach flu for him. Will skate this morning, so should be available (Tuesday.)
As Cassidy noted, Zboril was sidelined with a non-COVID illness.
Ondrej Kase: “Kase’s out there. He will not travel.”
Kase hasn’t been seen since the second game of the season. He has been skating, but there is yet to be a timeline on when he will return to game action.
Brandon Carlo: “Carlo is unavailable, will not travel.”
Carlo is dealing with an upper-body injury that is not related to the concussion he suffered in March.
Jaroslalv Halak: “Halak is still working his way through the COVID protocol in terms of getting conditioning and preparation in that part. He’ll be on the ice with the taxi squad.”
Cassidy also noted Halak will travel with the team after being on the NHL’s COVID-19 list for nearly two weeks.
The Bruins are back in action Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.