Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Offers Updates On Slew Of Injured Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a hot stretch, and they’re not even fully healthy.

The Bruins are dealing with some injuries to their team, but have managed to rattle off four straight wins — including two against the New York Islanders and one against the Washington Capitals.

The NHL season will come to a close next month, so every point is crucial for the B’s in order to secure a playoff spot.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media Monday morning and provided updates on a slew of injured Bruins.

Jarred Tinordi: “Tinordi’s doing better. I spoke with him this morning. Obviously he has a little bit of a facial injury there on his nose. But (he’s) feeling good.”