Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Sees ‘A Little Tuukka’ Rask In Jeremy Swayman

It’s honestly quite admirable just how poised and confident Jeremy Swayman has looked in just five NHL games for the Boston Bruins.

Swayman, who likely wouldn’t have seen playing time this year had it not been for injuries and COVID-19, really has made a name for himself between the pipes — from not wanting to be the “weird goalie,” to shutting out the New York Islanders on Friday night.

The 22-year-old praised Tuukka Rask as one of the “best goalies in the world” that he is able to learn from. And their head coach sees some Rask in Swayman.

“Very composed. He does have some of that Tuukka (in him), right?,” Bruce Cassidy said after the 3-0 win at TD Garden. “That technically sound, composed guy that never looks out of control. It’s good to see. Good for him. He’s a good kid, he works hard. Both our young goaltenders have really stepped up when we needed them.”

Pretty on point.