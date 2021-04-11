Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins will look to get back into the win column Sunday night at TD Garden.

Boston will host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals a day after falling to the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Bruins have won five of their last nine games, including Thursday’s win over the Capitals, who currently sit atop the East Division.

The Bruins will play with a stitched-together defensive corps. Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo remain out due to injury, while Matt Grzelcyk will sit out Sunday after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday afternoon. Defenseman Kevan Miller, who returned Saturday after missing time with a banged-up knee, will get a day off to avoid playing in both legs of a back-to-back.

Dan Vladar will play in net for Boston following three straight starts for rookie Jeremy Swayman.

Here are the projected lineups for Sunday’s Bruins-Capitals game:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-11-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril–Steven Kampfer

Jeremy Lauzon–Jack Ahcan

Dan Vladar

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (26-11-4)

Alex Ovechkin–Evgeny Kuznetsov–T.J. Oshie

Conor Sheary–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana–Lars Eller–Daniel Carr

Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway

Brendan Dillon–John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov–Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara–Nick Jensen

Vitek Vanecek

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images