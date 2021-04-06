Bruins’ Dan Vladar Has Glowing Review Of Jeremy Swayman

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s unclear who will be in net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Tuukka Rask already has been ruled out, but could make his return soon. Jaroslav Halak tested positive for COVID-19 and is the NHL’s health and safety protocols. Dan Vladar could make back-to-back starts, or Jeremy Swayman could make his Bruins debut.

Swayman and Vladar were the two Bruins goalies on the ice for Monday’s practice, but head coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn’t name a starter beyond Monday’s eventual loss to the Flyers.

It is a possibility Swayman could get the nod. And if he does, fellow rookie Vladar will be there to offer him any advice he may need.

“If he’s gonna ask me obviously I’m gonna give him some advice. … I’m still trying to ask Tuukka and Jaro for advice so, I don’t know if I’m gonna be the right guy,” Vladar said after the game. “He’s a great goalie, so if he gets the chance I’m pretty sure he’s gonna do well. And he’s gonna leave it all out there because that’s just what it is. I’m pretty sure he has the same mentality as me, he just wants to save every single puck. He wants to win, so if he’s gonna get the chance and he’s gonna ask me for something obviously I’m gonna give advice to him. We have a pretty good relationship. …”

Vladar made 29 saves in the loss, but did make some highlight-reel back-to-back stops that impressed his head coach.

