NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have a tough week ahead, but they do have some new additions that will make their debut with the team.

The Bruins acquired Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline. They also traded for Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators.

Lazar won’t play Tuesday as he recovers from a lower-body injury, but Hall and Reilly both are expected to play.

Boston’s week won’t be easy. Let’s take a look at what’s on deck:

Tuesday, April 13 vs. Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 15 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 16 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington Capitals at 12 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

Hall should be in the lineup alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk against his former Sabres team. It certainly will be interesting to see how he responds in a new environment and if Hall can help the Bruins with their secondary scoring woes.

Reilly also is expected to be in the lineup as Boston’s blue line recovers from a slew of injuries. He has 19 assists on the season, so he certainly knows how to find an open player in front of the net.

The Bruins have defeated two of their next three opponents. Of course, the lone team is the Islanders, who only got stronger prior to the deadline.

Boston still could be a bit shorthanded when it hits the ice Tuesday, with Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Jaroslav Halak, Tuukka Rask and Charlie McAvoy all recovering from injuries, save for Halak, who’s been on the NHL’s COVID-19 list for over a week.

The Islanders, who the Bruins already have had trouble beating this season, only got stronger with the acquisitions of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) — Ovechkin always is a threat when he’s on the ice, and he certainly isn’t showing any signs of slowing down at age 35. He had two points in Washington’s 8-1 walloping of the Bruins on Sunday, and accounted for a goal during the Capitals’ 4-2 loss April 8.

Anders Bjork (Sabres) — Bjork was included in the trade that brought Hall to the Bruins. The four-year forward never could quite find his groove in Boston despite doing everything and more that was asked of him. Assuming Bjork plays Tuesday night, it will be worth keeping an eye on him. Bruins fans saw flashes of potential while Bjork was a member of the Black and Gold.

JG Pageau (Islanders) — Pageau has been an absolute thorn in the Bruins’ side this season with five goals in six games against them this year. Boston has yet to find a way to stop Pageau (or the Islanders, for that matter,) and it certainly won’t get any easier this week.

Kyle Palmieri (Islanders) — Palmieri, like Pageau, also has five goals in six games this season against Boston. He was a member of the New Jersey Devils, and it remains to be seen if his luck against the B’s will carry over as a member of the Islanders. Regardless, the Bruins certainly will need to be aware when he’s on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Bruins