NESN Logo Sign In

Deep playoff runs for the Boston Bruins typically coincide with the team getting above-average play from its fourth line. Does that mean the Black and Gold will be playing into the summer this year, too?

The Bruins, it appears, have a top-flight fourth line once again. It’s only been two games, but the addition of Curtis Lazar to the mix has jump-started Boston’s checking line. Alongside Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner, Lazar’s early impact has been impossible to ignore.

Take Thursday night’s win over the New York Islanders for example. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy started the fourth line, clearly looking for some sort of jump. He got that and then some.

Lazar won a puck battle in the neutral zone that allowed him to dump it in deep and get in on the forecheck. Moments later, he delivered a big body check on Isles defenseman Ryan Pulock behind the net. Thrice, Kuraly won his puck battles along the wall on the left wing. With help from a pinching defenseman, Wagner was first on the puck in the right faceoff dot that kept possession alive. Ultimately, Kuraly’s third win led to a heady behind-the-net pass to Wagner, who quickly skated to the front of the net and put a backhander on net, forcing Semyon Varlamov to freeze the puck.

Seventy seconds later, Brad Marchand scored the game’s first goal, and the Bruins cruised to a 4-1 win.