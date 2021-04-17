Bruins Get Offense From All Over In Second Straight Win Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense was flowing Friday night.

Boston entered its second game of a back-to-back with the New York Islanders on Friday night and earned the two-game sweep with a 3-0 win at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ offense was spread out in the win, with the three goals each coming from different lines. David Pastrnak netted the opener for Boston, Taylor Hall extended the lead in the second period, then Curtis Lazar potted his first goal with the B’s to put the game away.

Prior to the contest, Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to look out for on the offensive end, as he entered the game on a red-hot streak against the Islanders. Although Marchand didn’t etch his name into the score sheet, he did a little bit of everything else in the win, tallying two shots on net, three hits, one takeaway and a plus-one rating in the win.

For more on the win and Marchand’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.