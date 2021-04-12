NESN Logo Sign In

One year ago Sunday, the NHL was devastated by the passing of Colby Cave.

The Edmonton Oilers center suffered a brain bleed in April of 2020, and died days later at age 25.

Cave was on the league’s collective mind on the anniversary of his death. And he was honored by the Boston Bruins, the team that gave him his start, on Sunday.

“It’s been a year since the devastating loss of Colby Cave,” the Bruins tweeted. “Today and always we remember our friend and teammate and honor the great example he set for all of us.”

Cave signed with the Bruins as an undrafted free agent out of Providence College in 2015. He made his NHL debut with Boston during the 2017-18 season and had one goal and four assists in 23 games with the team.

Gone but not forgotten.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images