Bruins Injuries: Target Returns Dates For Charlie McAvoy, Tuukka Rask

It’s looking increasingly like Tuukka Rask and Charlie McAvoy will return this week.

And in McAvoy’s case, it could be as soon as Tuesday.

With the Boston Bruins set to face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at TD Garden, head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated on 98.5 The Sports Hub that McAvoy will be a game-time decision, while the Bruins are angling for a Thursday return for Rask.

McAvoy has been out a week due to an upper-body injury, which made him a late scratch last Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rask has been dealing with a back injury for over a month. He sustained the injury on March 7 and returned March 25, only to reaggravate the injury in the first period. He has not played since.

With Rask out Tuesday, the Bruins will go back to Jeremy Swayman as the starting netminder, since Jaroslav Halak apparently has not been cleared to return.

After facing the Sabres Tuesday, the B’s will welcome the New York Islanders to TD Garden for a back-to-back Thursday and Friday.

