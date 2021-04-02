Bruins Injuries: Updates On Brandon Carlo, Tuukka Rask, Kevan Miller

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will remain a little shorthanded Saturday afternoon.

Set to play their second straight game against the Pittsbrugh Penguins on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins will be without Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller, as well as Tuukka Rask.

That’s according to Bruce Cassidy, who shared a few updates after Friday’s practice.

On Carlo: “He was in this morning but will not play (Saturday). We’ll list him as day-to-day for now. Upper-body. Hopefully we get a good timeline on that.”

On Miller: “Miller, no (he won’t play Saturday). Not that quick. But ask me again on Monday. He’s getting closer, but he will not play (Saturday).”

On Rask: “He’s here getting some treatments. Just hasn’t responded as well as anybody would like.”

Jaroslav Halak will start in net Saturday after Dan Vladar played Thursday.

Cassidy overhauled the lineup in Friday’s practice, which resulted in Miller skating on a pairing with Jeremy Lauzon. But since Miller won’t play Saturday, it’s likely that either Connor Clifton or Jarred Tinordi will be with Lauzon. And with Carlo out, Jakub Zboril skated with Steven Kampfer and Matt Grzelcyk went back with Charlie McAvoy.

Puck drop for Bruins-Penguins is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

