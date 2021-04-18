Bruins’ Jarred Tinordi Bloodied By Ugly Hit From Garnet Hathaway

NESN Logo Sign In

Garnet Hathaway was ordered to hit the showers early Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Hathaway was issued a game misconduct for boarding near the halfway point of the third period in the matinee matchup between the Capitals and the Bruins. Washington’s fourth-line right winger hit Jarred Tinordi from behind, leaving the Boston defenseman leaking after his face slammed up against the boards.

The boarding call was not immediately made after the hit but was instituted after official review.

You can watch the sequence unfold in the video here.

The Bruins-Capitals rivalry has been a chippy one throughout the season, and this latest incident surely will add more fuel to the fire.