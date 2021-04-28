NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins earned one of their biggest wins of the season Tuesday.

After falling to the East Division-leading Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, the Bruins responded in a major with a 3-1 gutsy victory at PPG Paints Arena.

David Krejci, Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand were the goal-scorers for the B’s on Tuesday night, while Tuukka Rask earned his 12th win of the season thanks to his impressive play between the pipes.

Boston’s win over the Penguins maintained the Bruins’ four-point lead over the New York Rangers for the final East Division playoff spot, while also bringing them with one point of the third seeded New York Islanders.

After the game, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft broke down the win and discussed what Taylor Hall has meant to the squad. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.