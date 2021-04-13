NESN Logo Sign In

An upcoming Boston Bruins raffle gives fans a chance to show their appreciation for those who served in the United States military.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Sunday to benefit Operation Hat Trick and Fisher House Boston. The raffle will take place during the Bruins’ game against the Washington Capitals, but fans don’t have to be in the arena to enter to win. Visit BostonBruins.com/5050 to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance at the jackpot.

Operation Hat Trick raises “awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of OHT branded merchandise and products.” OHT donates proceeds to organizations that help service members recover from the visible and invisible wounds of war and “help them move past the traumas of battle so they can focus on their lives and families at home.”

Fisher House Boston provides “a home away from home where military families can stay while a loved one is receiving in-house treatment” a their medical center in Boston or at the VA Healthcare Systems in West Roxbury, Mass.

The Bruins’ Military Appreciation 50/50 raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Sunday’s game versus the Capitals.

One lucky entrant will claim half the raffle jackpot for each game, while the other 50 percent of proceeds will benefit Operation Hat Trick and Fisher House Boston.

Visit BostonBruins.com/5050 to enter and support servicemen and servicewomen in the region.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images