Bruins Notes: Jeremy Swayman Had Great Take On First NHL Shutout

Eventually, he relented, admitting that it is, in fact, cool to get a shutout in the NHL.

“I was just super excited to get that accomplishment, I know I’ll remember that one for a long time,” the Maine product continued. “But, again, it couldn’t have been done without the defense I had in front of me and the players up front as well. I’m super happy with that team effort.”

Jaroslav Halak remains on the COVID-19 list, and Tuukka Rask is just coming off a back injury. So, Swayman isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Bruins-Islanders game:

— Taylor Hall scored his second goal in as many games.

Steven Kampfer started a rush from the defensive zone, and hit Hall at the offensive blue line. The winger fed Krejci on a give-and-go, and the pivot feathered a pass back to Hall on the doorstep. He redirected it past Ilya Sorokin to, in just his third game with Boston, match his goal total with Buffalo.

David Pastrnak has been taking notes.

“I didn’t know much about Taylor beside from playing against him,” Pastrnak said. “I think he’s an elite player. Really great to have him, and he’s proving it the last couple games. He’s been unbelievable”

— Another one of the B’s trade deadline acquisitions, Curtis Lazar, kept driving the fourth line.

He was rewarded late in the game, scoring his first goal with Boston by burying the empty-netter.