Bruins Notes: Taylor Hall Did Exactly What Boston Brought Him In For

Taylor Hall didn’t need to wait very long to score his first goal as a member of the Boston Bruins, so he didn’t necessarily have a monkey on his back.

He did, however, help the Bruins finally beat the New York Islanders on Thursday night with his first goal since being acquired by the Black and Gold.

WELCOME TO BOOOOOOSTON TAYLOR HALLLLLLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/L9UvsxKODu — NESN (@NESN) April 16, 2021

Hall showcased exactly why the Bruins traded for him, and Bruce Cassidy has liked what he’s seen from the forward.

“I’m happy for Taylor, he made a nice power move to the net,” Cassidy said. “Most goal scorers, especially ones that aren’t doing it as much as they’d like, when they get one it excites them. His second effort on the pucks and buying into that sort of game … they generated a lot, made some good plays. … I thought overall he had a nice game. … He’s a talent, he’s gonna be on one of the (power play) units. But overall, I think he feels good about his game. … When he walked off it was, ‘hey you helped us win. That’s what we brought you in for, to help us win.”