Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Reacts To Highlight-Reel Save After Shutout

Rask added after the game that he was feeling good and hopefully will be able to play in “many, many more months ahead.”

Rask, as head coach Bruce Cassidy noted, was Boston’s best player on the night. He also helped the Bruins penalty kill go 6-for-6 on the contest including four third-period kills.

“We got some huge saves from Tuukka obviously tonight,” Cassidy said on a postgame video conference. “The second-effort saves, tracked the puck well. There were some point shots there that he was able to fight his way through and find them. I think he was our best player, that goes without saying. I think we put him in some spots there in the third, we could have been a lot better in front of him and made his life a lot easier.

“So good for him,” Cassidy added. “We expect him to shut the door when need be, we just, like I said, we don’t want to put it all on him in those situations but tonight a little more than we wanted, so just have to be a little better at that area the next game.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Sabres on Tuesday.

— Connor Clifton gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead early in the second period after an energetic shift from the fourth line of Sean Kuraly, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner. Clifton, who had not scored in 513 days, gave credit to that crew for their puck possession in the offensive zone prior to leading up to his tally.

“It felt good. It’s nice to contribute,” Clifton said on a postgame conference call. “But it was a great play by (Kuraly), Lazar and (Wagner). That line had been going to work in the O-zone all night. And I got a little fortunate bounce there, great screen in front by Wags, and it trickled in. So, that one felt good.”

— Later on in the game, Clifton crashed into the boards prompting a Buffalo tripping penalty, and while his head-first landing didn’t look good, the young defenseman said he was fine.

“Yeah, that’s just a tough spot. It’s an ill-timed fall,” Clifton said. “I guess it was pretty worrisome, the initial reaction, but I ended up being fine. So it was good. All good.”