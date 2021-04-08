Bruins Odds: It’s Time To Bet B’s In Rare Underdog Role At Washington

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins are a plus money underdog.

When I was doing research for this column, I couldn’t recall the last time the B’s had a plus in front of their price instead of a minus. I thought for sure they were a small road pup in Pittsburgh or New York, but that isn’t the case.

It’s hard to believe that a hockey team has played 36 games and been chalk in all of them, but the numbers don’t lie. And sure, the Bruins are only playing East division opponents in the regular season, but bookmakers still respect the hell out of them.

“They are still a little overvalued this season, but they are still one of the best teams in the National Hockey League when healthy,” Rampart Casino race and sports director Duane Colucci told NESN.

The Bruins are a +105 underdog in Washington, D.C., against the first-place Capitals. So a $100 bet on the B’s wins you $105 and pays out $205. It’s essentially an even money bet, which makes it very cost-effective for your bankroll.

For the second straight start, the Bruins’ net belongs to 22-year-old goalie Jeremy Swayman. The former Maine Black Bear was absolutely peppered by the Philadelphia Flyers, but stopped 40 of 42 shots on Tuesday night to earn his first NHL win.

📰 Thursday's Pregame Rundown, pres by. @CDWCorp: https://t.co/VMiVbhcqlt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2021

Boston has won six of its last 10 games and picked up points in eight of them. And they’ve been slightly better defensively over the last two weeks with the return of Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller on the blue line.

I like the B’s and I love their betting price. Usually, you’re laying around -130 or so when they skate away from the Garden, so I’m all over them at plus money. Let’s hope they rally around Swayman and play a responsible 200-foot game for 60 minutes.

Bruins +105

RECORD: (27-21, +4.2)

