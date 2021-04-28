The Boston Bruins snapped their losing streak against the team that shut them out Sunday afternoon.
The Bruins picked up a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. Tuukka Rask picked up his second assist in as many games, while Boston looked like a much different team than Sunday.
David Krejci and Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored for Boston, while Jeff Carter had the tallies for the Penguins.
With the win, the Bruins improved to 28-14-6, while the Penguins fell to 32-15-3.
Here’s how it all went down:
SHARP TO START THE FIRST
The B’s looked much more alive than they did to begin Sunday’s game.
Boston killed off two penalties, made shots in high-dangers areas and Rask made some clutch saves to keep it a 0-0 game at the end of the first period.
The Bruins got a number of good looks, and outshot the Penguins 14-11 at the end of one.
KREJCI PUTS BRUINS UP
Boston killed another penalty and went on its first power play, but the game still was knotted at zero… until Krejci played difference-maker.
Charlie McAvoy made a nice play in transition, got the puck up the ice and over the Krejci who finished off the pass with a slick backhander after going through traffic for the 1-0 lead.
The score remained the same after 40 minutes, and the Bruins also held a 22-17 shot advantage.
BRUINS WIN IT
Things got a tad chippy in the third when Jeremy Lauzon exchanged pleasantries with Teddy Blueger after things got messy around the Bruins’ net just minutes prior. Lauzon ended up getting the takedown after some big hits.
The Bruins got some insurance halfway through the period when Marchand completed a nice 200-foot play by hammering home the rebound off a David Pastrnak shot.
Hall then showed just why the Bruins traded for him just 3:07 later when Krejci dished it over to his linemate for the slick goal from the high slot to make it 3-0.
The Penguins wouldn’t stand to get shut out, though, as Carter put Pittsburgh on the board with just over two minutes to go to make it a 3-1 game.
That’s as close as they’d get as the B’s ended their road trip with a win.
UP NEXT
The Bruins return home Thursday when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Boston. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.