SHARP TO START THE FIRST

The B’s looked much more alive than they did to begin Sunday’s game.

Boston killed off two penalties, made shots in high-dangers areas and Rask made some clutch saves to keep it a 0-0 game at the end of the first period.

The Bruins got a number of good looks, and outshot the Penguins 14-11 at the end of one.

KREJCI PUTS BRUINS UP

Boston killed another penalty and went on its first power play, but the game still was knotted at zero… until Krejci played difference-maker.

Charlie McAvoy made a nice play in transition, got the puck up the ice and over the Krejci who finished off the pass with a slick backhander after going through traffic for the 1-0 lead.

73â‡¨46



They make it look easy. pic.twitter.com/qeLpA6Ci1w — NESN (@NESN) April 28, 2021

The score remained the same after 40 minutes, and the Bruins also held a 22-17 shot advantage.

BRUINS WIN IT

Things got a tad chippy in the third when Jeremy Lauzon exchanged pleasantries with Teddy Blueger after things got messy around the Bruins’ net just minutes prior. Lauzon ended up getting the takedown after some big hits.

The Bruins got some insurance halfway through the period when Marchand completed a nice 200-foot play by hammering home the rebound off a David Pastrnak shot.

Three times the charm ðŸ˜¤ pic.twitter.com/mXBygvsSNf — NESN (@NESN) April 28, 2021

Hall then showed just why the Bruins traded for him just 3:07 later when Krejci dished it over to his linemate for the slick goal from the high slot to make it 3-0.