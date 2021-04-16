NESN Logo Sign In

Two prominent NHL experts believes the Boston Bruins are a better team now than they were one week ago.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski on Friday issued the Bruins an A- grade for the moves they made at the NHL trade deadline moves. Boston acquired left wing Taylor Hall and center Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres and defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators on Monday. They traded winger Anders Bjork, their second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and their third-round pick in 2022 as part of the deals.

Kaplan and Wyshynski conclude Bruins general manager Don Sweeney didn’t miss any deadline opportunities and give the team such a high grade because it boosted its present prospect without sacrificing their chance for success in coming seasons.

“Boston wants to win one more Stanley Cup with its veteran core, and you’ve got to admire the urgency, while also balancing the imperative to avoid mortgaging the future,” Kaplan and Wyshynski wrote.

“Scoring, especially outside of the Bruins’ top line, has been an issue all season. Sure, Hall scored only two goals in 37 games. Boston is banking that the winger’s absurdly low 2.3 shooting percentage portends that he’s due for an outburst — or, at the very least, more production — now that he’s in a better lineup with a lesser role. The Bruins also get to audition him to see whether they want to commit long term.