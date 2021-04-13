NESN Logo Sign In

The last time we saw the Boston Bruins, they had just lost Sunday night in ugly fashion, 8-1, to the Washington Capitals.

It’s going to be a new-look B’s team Tuesday.

The Bruins are set to face the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, and all three of Boston’s new acquisitions could be in the lineup.

Taylor Hall is good to go, and will be on the second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith. That bumps David Pastrnak back up to the top line right wing.

Curtis Lazar is a game-time decision, as he’s working his way back from a soft-tissue lower-body injury. If he can play, he’ll center the fourth line with Chris Wagner on his right, and Sean Kuraly or Anton Blidh on the left. If Lazar is out, it’ll be a Blidh-Kuraly-Wagner fourth unit.

Mike Reilly was on the second pairing with Steven Kampfer during morning skate. Charlie McAvoy, who has missed the last four games, is a game-time decision. With Matt Grzelcyk out, McAvoy likely will be joined by Jeremy Lauzon on the first pairing.

Kevan Miller did not take part in morning skate, but will play against the Sabres. It’s unclear who will be on his left, but it probably will be Jakub Zboril, though Connor Clifton and Jarred Tinordi also are in the mix.

Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the Bruins.

Anders Bjork, sent to Buffalo in the Hall/Lazar trade, will make his Sabres debut. He’ll be on a line with Dylan Cozens and Arttu Ruotsalainen.

Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Bruins-Sabres game:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-12-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Steven Kampfer

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Jeremy Swayman

BUFFALO SABRES (10-25-6)

Jeff Skinner–Sam Reinhart–Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund–Casey Mittelstadt–Tage Thompson

Anders Bjork–Dylan Cozens–Arttu Ruotsalainen

Riley Sheahan–Cody Eakin–Kyle Okposo

Jacob Bryson–Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin–Henri Jokiharju

Matt Irwin–Colin Miller

Linus Ullmark

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images