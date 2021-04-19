Bruins Sign Defenseman Brady Lyle To Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they signed defenseman Brady Lyle to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal carries an annual NHL cap hit of $800,000.

Lyle, who turns 22 in June, has appeared in 19 games with the Providence Bruins in 2020-21. The right-shot blueliner is tied for the lead among AHL defensemen this season with six goals.

Lyle, listed at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, also has six assists and a plus-10 rating in the AHL since signing with Providence as a free agent on April 16, 2020. He’s known for having a big-time shot, which sometimes finds the back of the net or otherwise helps create second-chance opportunities down around the cage.

Get ready for some heavy shots from the point, #NHLBruins fans! Take a look at all 6ï¸âƒ£ of Brady Lyle's goals through 19 games this season. The rookie blueliner is currently tied for the @TheAHL league lead in goals by a defenseman. #AHLBruins https://t.co/YzPAh3igCq pic.twitter.com/W5o7pUyG9W — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 19, 2021

Lyle skated in six games with Detva HC in the Slovak Tipsport Liga, the top league in Slovakia, in 2020-21. He spent 2019-20 with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, totaling 22 goals and 43 assists for 65 points with a plus-25 rating in 62 games.