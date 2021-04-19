Bruins Sign Defenseman Brady Lyle To Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they signed defenseman Brady Lyle to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal carries an annual NHL cap hit of $800,000.
Lyle, who turns 22 in June, has appeared in 19 games with the Providence Bruins in 2020-21. The right-shot blueliner is tied for the lead among AHL defensemen this season with six goals.
Lyle, listed at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, also has six assists and a plus-10 rating in the AHL since signing with Providence as a free agent on April 16, 2020. He’s known for having a big-time shot, which sometimes finds the back of the net or otherwise helps create second-chance opportunities down around the cage.
Lyle skated in six games with Detva HC in the Slovak Tipsport Liga, the top league in Slovakia, in 2020-21. He spent 2019-20 with the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, totaling 22 goals and 43 assists for 65 points with a plus-25 rating in 62 games.
Lyle, a native of North Bay, Ontario, might not help Boston this season, but he’s nonetheless a prospect to monitor moving forward. The Bruins’ defensive depth has been tested in recent months, and any other injuries or unforeseen developments along the blue line theoretically could thrust Lyle’s name into the NHL conversation.