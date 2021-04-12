NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (8 a.m. ET): It’s official: The Boston Bruins are acquiring Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick, the team announced Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Taylor Hall reportedly is headed to the Bruins.

Boston late Sunday night acquired Hall and forward Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The Athletic’s Pierre Le Brun reported the Sabres also will retain half of what’s left on Hall’s $8 million salary. He is set to become a free agent after the season.

Hall, taken first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 37 games for the Sabres during the 2020-21 NHL season. The 29-year-old forward also has played for the Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils, with whom he won the Hart Memorial Trophy for the 2017-18 season.