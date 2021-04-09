NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy has a plan for who will be in net this weekend for the Boston Bruins.

But it’s tentative, which actually is a good thing for them.

Jeremy Swayman will make his third straight start when the B’s face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Dan Vladar is penciled in for Sunday against the Washington Capitals, but that is not set in stone yet.

Reason being is Tuukka Rask might be ready to play by Sunday.

Rask has missed the better part of a month now. He appeared to tweak his back in a March 7 loss to the New Jersey Devils, and made his return March 25. But Rask exited at the end of the first period from that game because he reaggravated the injury, and he has not played since.

He joined the Bruins on their current road trip, though it largely was so he could see some live shots in practice. Regardless, it appears things are trending in a good direction for the 34-year-old, as Cassidy said Friday that Rask continued to feel better.

Boston still is waiting for Jaroslav Halak to get cleared, as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, paving the way for Swayman’s debut.

