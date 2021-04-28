Bruins’ Top Six Was Comically Dominant In Win Over Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

Look at the scoresheet, and it’s obvious that the Boston Bruins’ top six delivered a solid performance Tuesday.

But if you go a little deeper, it’s borderline laughable how good they were.

David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall each scored goals in the B’s 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. But get a load of these advantages the Bruins held, as dug up by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

— Shot attempts: 35-9

— Shots on goal 20-5

— Scoring chances 18-4

— High-danger scoring chances 7-1

That is, in a word, nuts.