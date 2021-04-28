Bruins’ Top Six Was Comically Dominant In Win Over Penguins

You could say the Bruins' top two lines controlled play Tuesday

Look at the scoresheet, and it’s obvious that the Boston Bruins’ top six delivered a solid performance Tuesday.

But if you go a little deeper, it’s borderline laughable how good they were.

David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall each scored goals in the B’s 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. But get a load of these advantages the Bruins held, as dug up by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

— Shot attempts: 35-9
— Shots on goal 20-5
— Scoring chances 18-4
— High-danger scoring chances 7-1

That is, in a word, nuts.

Things, for the most part, have been clicking for the top two lines in the nine games since the trade deadline. The Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak combo always is reliable (even if the latter is on a bit of a goals drought), but what’s been really impressive is the emergence of the Hall-Krejci-Craig Smith second line.

The Bruins still have a handful of regular-season games to fine-tune things, but their top six forwards undoubtedly are a strength, and that only was emphasized Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

