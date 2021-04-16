NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask earned his 300th win of his career on Thursday, though it came 46 days after his 299th.

During that stretch, the Boston Bruins goalie missed 17 of their last 18 games due to a lingering upper-body injury. His one appearance, where he attempted to return before re-aggravating his ailment, didn’t last very long at all.

So despite holding his own in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders, Rask will rest in Boston’s next game.

“You want to make sure he gets through the game, and again, we’re not over the hump yet so to speak,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “We’ll see what the residual effect is (Friday). (Jeremy) Swayman is going to play tomorrow. That was the plan all along. But hopefully he wakes up tomorrow with just a little bit of soreness from not playing. Not injury-specific acute pain in a certain area, so that’ll be the next test for him.”

So far, so good.