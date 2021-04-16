NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask was back in the lineup for the Bruins on Thursday, and the veteran goaltender helped Boston earn a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Rask, you may recall, had missed 17 of Boston’s last 18 games due to a lingering injury. He played one period on March 25, but besides that had not played in a game since March 7.

With Rask sidelined, backup Jaroslav Halak played nine games (4-3-2) before he too was out of the lineup due to the league’s health and safety protocols. That then prompted young netminders Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman into the lineup.

It was something Rask, personally, was extremely happy to see.

“It’s been great. I’m super happy for them,” Rask said on a postgame video conference Thursday when asked about the play of Vladar and Swayman. “Obviously, not an easy situation when you’re kind of, Providence is playing games here and there, you’re trying to keep yourself ready, and next thing you know two goalies go down from the main club so you have to step in.”