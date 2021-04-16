Bruins Wrap: Boston Finally Beats Islanders With 4-1 Win

With the win, the Bruins moved to 23-12-6, while the Islanders fell to 27-12-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

STRONG FIRST

The Bruins drew first blood just 1:59 after the puck dropped with a goal that no one really saw… except Marchand.

A shot from the point bounced off Marchand’s back and in and out of the net. A brief review confirmed the puck indeed crossed red line fully for the 1-0 lead.

Smith continued his hot streak when he one-timed the puck into the net his 16th point in 14 games and a 2-0 Bruins lead.

Craig Smith STAYS on fire pic.twitter.com/RVSEZFC6kF — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2021

It was the best start to a game the Bruins had in a while, and held a commanding 23-7 shot advantage over the Islanders — and a 2-0 lead — after one.

ISLES GET ONE BACK

The Islanders cut the Bruins’ lead in half when Marchand turned the puck over to Mat Barzal who fed the puck to Zajac all alone in front of the net.

ðŸš¨ Z A J A C ðŸš¨ pic.twitter.com/G9zqXdPGFz — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 16, 2021

The Bruins continued to play strong hockey, and Rask made some key saves to keep it a one-goal game after two.