The Boston Bruins picked up another two points Thursday night.

The Bruins beat the Sabres 5-2 at TD Garden in a game that got away from Buffalo in the third. Boston pulled out the W and now is six points ahead of the fifth-place New York Rangers in the East Division standings.

David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand (empty-netter) scored for the Bruins, while Casey Middlestadt, Sam Reinhart had the Sabres’ tallies.

Tuukka Rask was solid for the Bruins with 29 stops. On the other end of the ice, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves for the Sabres.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 29-14-6, while the Sabres fell to 13-31-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

B’S UP AFTER ONE

Pastrnak got it going for Boston just 1:16 after the puck dropped.