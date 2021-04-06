NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia Flyers finally beat the Boston Bruins this season.

The Flyers beat the Bruins 3-2on Monday night at TD Garden for the first time in their six meetings in 2021.

Karson Kuhlman and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins, while Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim had the tallies for the Flyers.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 19-10-6, while the Flyers improved to 18-14-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

TIED AFTER ONE

The Flyers struck first when Dan Vladar tried to get the puck out of traffic, but it ended up on Konecny’s stick and into the wide open net for the 1-0 lead.

But Kuhlman tied things up with 2:27 left in the period when Jakub Zboril won a puck battle along the boards and got it over to Charlie Coyle. The forward then fed it to Kuhlman who completed the sequence with a beautiful snap shot to make it 1-1.

The score remained tied after 20 minutes, with the Bruins outshooting the Flyers 13-10.

BERGERON GIVES BRUINS LEAD

Bergeron broke the 1-1 tie against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden just 46 seconds into the second period when he won the faceoff and cut to the net before redirecting a David Pastrnak pass by Brian Elliott for the 2-1 edge.

Dan Vladar made some big, big stops in highlight-reel fashion that kept the Bruins in the lead.

The Bruins took the lead into the third period, despite being outshot by the Flyers 23-18.

TO OVERTIME WE GO

Both teams opened the final period a bit sloppy, and the Flyers went on the power play after Jeremy Lauzon went back to the box for the second time in the game for holding.

And it proved costly as Couturier fired one past Vladar with just over 13 minutes to go to make it a 2-2 game.

Despite some good chances for both teams, and a big hit by Nick Ritchie on Justin Braun to get some momentum swinging in the Bruins’ favor, this one needed overtime to decide the winner.

FLYERS WIN IT

Vladar somehow kept the puck out of the net a minute into overtime on a Travis Sanheim shot that looked destined to be the game-winner.

But he’d end up scoring the game-winner after stopping a shot by Bergeron and took it to the net and beat Vladar to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Bruins are back in action Tuesday night against the Flyers once again. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images