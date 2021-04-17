Bruins Wrap: Jeremy Swayman Earns Shutout In 3-0 Win Over Islanders

And just like that the Boston Bruins have taken two straight games from the New York Islanders.
The Bruins needed just a goal in the first and second period to put the Islanders away 3-0 on Friday night at TD Garden.
David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar (empty net) had the goals for the Bruins.
Jeremy Swayman, as he’s done in each of his starts, impressed between the pipes with 25 saves.
With the win, the Bruins moved, to 24-12-6, while the Islanders fell to 27-13-4.
Here’s how it all went down:
SWAYMAN COMES UP BIG
As expected, the Islanders came to play after Thursday’s loss and looked as if they were going to take a 1-0 lead on a Michael Dal Colle shot on the blocker side. But Swayman denied him as he continued to impress.
Swayman stopped a shorthanded 2-on-1 by the Isles, and kept New York off the board with several other key saves.
Pastrnak finally broke the scoreless drought with three seconds left in the first period thanks to a beautiful find by Mike Reilly. The defenseman dished it over to Pastrnak who fired it from the slot for the 1-0 edge.
The Islanders held a 10-8 shot advantage after 20 minutes.
HALL DOUBLES LEAD
Hall doubled the Bruins’ lead just 47 seconds into the middle period when David Krejci set him up for the 2-0 edge with a perfect feed.
This game easily could have been tied due to Bruins turnovers, but Swayman continued to show poise between the pipes and stop whatever came his way, including denying Kyle Palmieri, who consistently scored against the B’s as a member of the New Jersey Devils.
The Bruins held on to their two-goal lead after two periods of play while outshooting New York 20-16.
B’S SEAL IT
Some more saves from Swayman and a Lazar empty-netter helped put the game away for the Bruins.
The Islanders now have lost two straight to the B’s.
