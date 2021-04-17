Bruins Wrap: Jeremy Swayman Earns Shutout In 3-0 Win Over Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

And just like that the Boston Bruins have taken two straight games from the New York Islanders.

The Bruins needed just a goal in the first and second period to put the Islanders away 3-0 on Friday night at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar (empty net) had the goals for the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman, as he’s done in each of his starts, impressed between the pipes with 25 saves.

With the win, the Bruins moved, to 24-12-6, while the Islanders fell to 27-13-4.