Bruins Wrap: Penguins Too Much For Boston In 4-1 Loss

Here’s how it all went down:

VLADAR COMES UP BIG

It was not a good start for Boston’s defense as It allowed three shots on goal in the first three minutes, and had sloppy play in its own end.

A power play proved unsuccessful for the Bruins, and Vladar kept the game scoreless with a couple of key saves.

It remained scoreless after a rough first period from Boston, with Pittsburgh holding a 7-2 shot advantage. The Bruins’ two shots came from defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Jakub Zboril.

PENGUINS DOUBLE LEAD

The Bruins started the middle period a bit shorthanded when the team announced Brandon Carlo wouldn’t return due to an upper-body injury.

It didn’t get much better for Boston as Aston-Reese beat Charlie Coyle to make the breakout look too easy and tapped in the pass by Vladar.

Zach Aston-Reese ties his career-high in goals per season (8) with this tally against the Bruins.



Gaudreau and Tanev (welcome back!) pick up the helpers. pic.twitter.com/8zrWDCDJ54 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 2, 2021

The Penguins doubled their lead when Jeremy Lauzon got beat on a one-on-one against Matheson before making a move to beat Vladar to make it 2-0.

So, things are definitely going well for Mike Matheson.



Last game:

Matheson gets his first multi-point game of the season.



Tonight: pic.twitter.com/biv1tcS25d — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 2, 2021

Boston showed some intensity in the final five minutes, but still was done 2-0 at the end of 40 minutes.

The Penguins outshot the Bruins 16-15.

B’S GET ONE BACK, BUT NOT ENOUGH

The Bruins finally got on the board when Marchand took a pass from Patrice Bergeron and sent the puck into the net to make it a 2-1 game.

Zucker put Pittsburgh up by two when David Pastrnak turned the puck over that led to an easy goal.

Guentzel put the nail in the coffin with the empty-net goal to make it 4-1.

But there would be no third period comeback, and the Penguins earned their fifth straight win.

UP NEXT

The two teams meet again Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kathryn Riley/USA TODAY Sports Images