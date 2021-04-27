Why Ex-NASCAR Owner Isn’t Happy About Bubba Wallace Netflix Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Welp, we know one person who won’t be watching the Bubba Wallace Netflix documentary series.

In case you missed it, Netflix last week announced a new series that will document Darrell “Bubba” Wallace and the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team’s efforts throughout the 2021 NASCAR season. No release date has been announced.

From Netflix:

“The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCARâ€™s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.”

Bob Leavine, former owner of now-defunct NASCAR Cup Series team Leavine Family Racing (which 23XI Racing replaced), doesn’t know what to think about all of this. In a series of tweets Monday, Leavine accused Toyota of pushing an “agenda” and NASCAR of going to “extremes” to make news.