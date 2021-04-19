NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying the offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent Sunday flying back-and-forth between the Florida coasts. He first watched an Inter Miami CF game with his friend, team owner David Beckham before booking it back to the greater Tampa Bay area for coach Bruce Arians’ Family Foundation gala.

Despite all the fun, he’s pushing himself to recover from a knee procedure he had almost immediately after winning the Super Bowl. Brady thinks he’ll be ready for and mandatory minicamp events in June.

“Yeah, I hope so. I hope so. I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard,” Brady he at the gala at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I could go this week, but, we’ll see how things play out. It’s a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I’m sure we will be.

“I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago… As soon as I’m ready to throw, that will be really important for me. That’s always a big part of my preparation — actually doing what my job is.”