Bucs’ Tom Brady Latest Athlete To Launch NFT Company

Tom Brady is joining Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski in the NFT craze.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is launching an NFT (non-fungible tokens) company called “Autograph,” according to CNN, in order to bring some of the “biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles.”

“Autograph will bring together some of the world’s most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors,” “Autograph” co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt said, via CNN.

Brady, along with Rosenblatt, will serve as the co-chairs of the company.

NFT’s recently have become popular among sports fans as a new way to digitally collect memorabilia. It’s essentially like a trading card you’d frame and put on your wall, except it goes into a digital wallet on your electronic devices.

Gronkowski, Brady’s teammate, was the first professional athlete to get in on the newest craze. Julian Edelman has dropped his own NFTs, too.

We’re sure there will be plenty of fans lined up to see what Brady’s collection entails.

