Cam Newton Honors Julian Edelman After Patriots Legend’s Retirement

It only took one injury-plagued season for Julian Edelman to leave a strong impression on Cam Newton.

Edelman on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL following 12 memorable years in New England. And Newton, who played with Edelman in just six games last season, used Twitter on Tuesday night to honor the Patriots legend.

“Edelman went off!!” Newton wrote in a tweet. “Congratulations on your retirement but will miss you on the field.

Edelman went øff‼️ Cøngratulatiøns øn your retirement but will miss you on the field🤟 https://t.co/NsW3hwMI2r pic.twitter.com/0h9z11EShP — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) April 14, 2021

Newton also shared this video from his and Edelman’s workout session from last summer:

The Patriots quarterback is far from the only player, regardless of New England ties, who has paid tribute to Edelman this week.

Love has poured in for the 34-year-old from across the football world, and deservedly so. Edelman’s career was as unlikely as it was remarkable, regardless of whether it ultimately produces a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

