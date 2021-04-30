NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton took to Instagram on Friday morning, mere hours after the New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Newton’s post, per usual, is both cryptic and thought-provoking.

The photo, which shows Newton standing in front of a mirror, is accompanied by a caption that reads (in his typical unique font): “it was always me vs. the world until I found out it’s me vs. me!!”

This, as Newton notes, is a quote from Kendrick Lamar — more specifically, the rapper’s song “DUCKWORTH.”

So, what does this mean?

Well, Bill Belichick made it clear Thursday night while discussing the decision to draft Jones that Newton is New England’s quarterback. It’s less clear whether Newton will be the Patriots’ starter come Week 1 of the regular season, but that’s a strong endorsement of the veteran, nevertheless.