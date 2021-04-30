Cam Newton took to Instagram on Friday morning, mere hours after the New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Newton’s post, per usual, is both cryptic and thought-provoking.
The photo, which shows Newton standing in front of a mirror, is accompanied by a caption that reads (in his typical unique font): “it was always me vs. the world until I found out it’s me vs. me!!”
This, as Newton notes, is a quote from Kendrick Lamar — more specifically, the rapper’s song “DUCKWORTH.”
So, what does this mean?
Well, Bill Belichick made it clear Thursday night while discussing the decision to draft Jones that Newton is New England’s quarterback. It’s less clear whether Newton will be the Patriots’ starter come Week 1 of the regular season, but that’s a strong endorsement of the veteran, nevertheless.
“Somebody would have to play better than he does,” Belichick said.
Still, Newton has arrived at a crossroads in his NFL career, which could explain the reflective yet inspirational Instagram post. While Newton has his share of doubters after an underwhelming 2020 with the Patriots, his grip on the starting QB job in 2021 ultimately might come down to how he performs rather than how Jones looks immediately upon joining the organization.
Jones is the Patriots’ quarterback of the future, no doubt. You don’t spend a first-round pick on a guy and not expect him to take the reins at some point. But Newton, who’s entering his age-32 season after having dealt with various injuries in recent years, still can have a say in how the story ends. Belichick seems prepared to grant that opportunity after re-signing Newton to a one-year contract, even with Jones joining New England’s QB room.
Or, maybe Newton is just referring to the fact that “Mac” is “Cam” spelled backwards.
Makes you think.