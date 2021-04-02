Cam Newton Training In Boston With Two Patriots Wide Receivers

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton was back on a New England football field this week.

The Patriots quarterback recently joined receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski for a throwing session at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass.

Photographer Jon LeBlanc shared photos and videos of the workout on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Newton, who re-signed with the Patriots last month, has thrown to New England wideouts this offseason. He also attended the recent “Pats West” workouts in California organized by fellow QB Jarrett Stidham.

Meyers, one of the few bright spots in New England’s underwhelming 2020 campaign, was one of many Patriots pass-catchers present at those sessions.

Joining the trio of Patriots in Brookline was Donald De La Haye, a former college kicker better known by his online moniker Deestroying. De La Haye’s YouTube channel has 3.3 million subscribers.

A number of Patriots players trained at Dexter Southfield last offseason while NFL facilities were shuttered due to COVID-19. Former quarterback Tom Brady, who lived nearby, also threw there during his Deflategate suspension in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images