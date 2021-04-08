Canucks Break Silence As Team’s Massive COVID-19 Outbreak Rages On

NESN Logo Sign In

The Canucks finally are sharing details about the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Vancouver on Wednesday confirmed 25 individuals tested positive for a variant of the deadly coronavirus strain. Twenty-one are players, three of which are from the taxi squad, and four members of staff are among the infected.

The source of the infection is attributed “to a single individual obtained in a community setting,” the team said in a statement Wednesday. Local public health officials have deemed it a public exposure location.

All players still are in quarantine.

“The health and safety of players, staff, families and the greater community remains the utmost priority,” the team said. “The Canucks are grateful for the continued support of local public health officials, the NHL and NHLPA and encourage everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following health orders. COVID-19 infections are rising in BC. This is a stark reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and its serious impact, even among healthy, young athletes.”

Some reports suggest the team has been hit by what commonly is referred to as the Brazilian variant, which is said to cause more severe symptoms in younger people than the original strain. Symptoms of the infected reportedly include vomiting, cramping and dehydration.

The team did not detail the extent of individuals’ illness in their statement.

The Canucks are just one example of the COVID-19 problems currently consuming Canada. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned Americans not to travel over the northern border, even if they are vaccinated, as varients run rampant across the country.

Vancouver’s games have been postponed until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images