Things have improved for the Vancouver Canucks over the last few days, and the team should be back on the ice soon.

The NHL announced Saturday the Canucks will resume their regular season Friday after postponing all of the team’s games between March 31 and April 14.

As a result, Vancouver will not finish the season now until Sunday, May 16.

“With the newly revised end date for the regular season for the North Division, it is possible that the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the East, Central and West Divisions could open a few days earlier than the North Division,” the NHL said in a statement Saturday.

No definitive dates have been released for the league’s upcoming postseason.

The Canucks have faced perhaps the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the NHL after reportedly contracting the Brazilian variant. Twenty-one players and four staff members have tested positive for the virus, some of which experienced symptoms like vomiting, cramping and dehydration.

The team has traced the source of the virus back “to a single individual obtained in a community setting.”

Vancouver is expected to play its first game back next Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

