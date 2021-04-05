NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps Carl Edwards isn’t finished with NASCAR racing after all.

Edwards, a longtime fan favorite and 28-time Cup Series winner, retired after the 2016 season and since has considered a political career, among other endeavors. Consequently, many fans have assumed the Missouri native never would return to NASCAR racing.

But Edwards (slightly) cracked that door open during an appearance on Friday’s “NACAR Race Hub” episode.

“I have thought about it a little,” Edwards said. “I miss the driving part a lot. I miss the people. I don’t miss the schedule. A one-off would be a lot of fun.

“Towards the end of my career, I really enjoyed the road courses. If I were going to do something, it would probably be on a road course. Or, if NASCAR by chance changed the package to where there was no downforce and about 1,000 horsepower, I could probably get pretty interested in that, too.”

"I miss the driving part a lot. I miss the people … A one-off would be a lot of fun."- Carl Edwards joins NASCAR Race Hub pic.twitter.com/cgrEevRCtC — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 3, 2021

So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Whether Edwards eventually will make a one-off return to NASCAR remains to be seen. At 41 years old, he likely wouldn’t need much time acclimating to the new rules package.

Here’s hoping he has one last backflip celebration in him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images