Marcus Smart played hero for the Boston Celtics in their win over the New York Knicks.

The Celtics didn’t need to hide their point guard defensively, with Kemba Walker out Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. And that was fortunate, as their shots were falling at just 41.9% and Boston was forced to make some stops to save the game.

So with Smart getting more ball-handling responsibilities, he orchestrated both sides of the ball in the victory. Especially in the fourth quarter when his string of clutch plays included what ended up being the game-winner.

MARCUS FOR THREEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wUsKRiMRiW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2021

Smart flirted with a double-double scoring 17 points with nine assists, four rebounds, a block and assist. Fourteen of those points came in the final quarter when his team needed it most.