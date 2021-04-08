Marcus Smart played hero for the Boston Celtics in their win over the New York Knicks.
The Celtics didn’t need to hide their point guard defensively, with Kemba Walker out Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. And that was fortunate, as their shots were falling at just 41.9% and Boston was forced to make some stops to save the game.
So with Smart getting more ball-handling responsibilities, he orchestrated both sides of the ball in the victory. Especially in the fourth quarter when his string of clutch plays included what ended up being the game-winner.
Smart flirted with a double-double scoring 17 points with nine assists, four rebounds, a block and assist. Fourteen of those points came in the final quarter when his team needed it most.
“This has been a really hard year in a lot of ways, but I just believe in his resolve,” head coach Brad Stevens said postgame. “I believe in who he is as a competitor. I know because I’ve been around him. I know that sometimes we get caught up in some of his home run swings he takes and, you know, I think those get over-analyzed, and everybody misses the fact that he’s got the courage to do it. He’s tough. He helps you win. And tonight he made a ton of big plays.
The Celtics are back in action Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.