Celtics’ Brad Stevens Happy For Isaiah Thomas’ New Opportunity In NBA

It seems like it took forever, but Isaiah Thomas will get a shot at making his return to the NBA.

Thomas plans to sign a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, reports indicated Friday. He could make his debut as soon as Sunday.

The 32-year-old had success while he was a member of the Boston Celtics, and even was a fan-favorite before bring included in the trade package that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Thomas has had trouble finding a new team to call home due to nagging injuries, but the Pelicans will be the ones to give him that chance he deserves.

Ahead of the Celtics’ game against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden, head coach Brad Stevens reacted to the news, saying he was excited for Thomas.

“I’m sure Isaiah’s going to kill it. … I watched him play with Team USA and communicated with him a little bit around there,” Stevens told reporters. “Really happy for him. I sent (Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy) a text right afterwards. I can’t say enough good things about Isaiah.

“I’m brought back to how much I appreciate the way that that team played, and he was obviously the leader of the group,” he added. “He was so special here and so special to be around that you want the best for him, and this is a great opportunity.”

If Thomas is as healthy as he claims to be, he certainly will be able to provide the Pelicans some nice scoring off the bench.

